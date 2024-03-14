Police: Florida Mom Attempted to Sell Baby for $500 Before Abandoning Her with Stranger

A Florida mother has been jailed for allegedly abusing her baby, after attempting to sell her to a concerned stranger for $500 and abandoning her.

Jessica Woods, 33, was identified as a frequent loiterer by an employee at a Palatka H&R Block location prior to her arrest, the New York Post reported.

On March 4, Woods was seen hitting her 18-month-old inside the tax office’s bathroom, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail.

The next morning, Woods was reportedly found sleeping on an air conditioning unit outside the location while her daughter was inside a nearby shopping cart, completely unprotected from the elements and other danger.

The H&R Block employee then asked Woods if she needed help, to which she allegedly responded by demanding money.

Instead of cash, the worker offered to purchase them items that they may need. However, the mother became so enraged that she allegedly “threw her child” before taking her and leaving.

Woods had returned with her baby later in the day when the same employee saw the little girl about to crawl into traffic.

After the worker picked up the baby — most likely saving her life — she was allegedly asked by Woods if she would like to buy the child.

“Woods told the citizen she did not need anything but, offered to sell the child to the citizen for $500.00,” the Palatka Police Department said. “When the citizen refused to purchase the child, Woods walked away, leaving her daughter behind.”

Press Release:On March 5, 2024 Jessica Woods 33 of Palatka was loitering around a local business with her 18 month old… Posted by Palatka Police Department on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The employee “immediately” brought the baby to the police department and reported the incident.

The child has since been placed in foster care, officials said.

Woods has been charged with six felonies, including child abuse, child neglect, and abandonment of a child.

She was booked into Putnam County Jail with a bond of $255,000, the Post reported.