A child was murdered on Wednesday in Chicago as he tried to shield his pregnant mother from her knife-wielding ex-boyfriend, a parolee who was released from jail hours before the violent incident.

While speaking during a detention hearing for the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Crosetti Brand, prosecutors also identified the young victim as 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, CWB Chicago reported Friday.

Everyone, this is Jayden Perkins. He was 11 years old. He died trying to protect his pregnant mother from her boyfriend while he was assaulting her. The boyfriend stabbed Jayden to death. He had been released on parole the day before. BLM isn’t going to march for him. Biden… pic.twitter.com/rADv4JsgUs — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) March 16, 2024

The outlet offered details relating to the circumstances leading up to the incident:

Brand and Perkins’ 33-year-old mom dated more than 15 years ago. Brand was convicted of domestic-related crimes involving the woman several times between 2006 and 2009, including three violations of orders of protection, prosecutors said in a proffer of facts provided to CWBChicago. When he was served with one of those orders in open court years ago, he ripped up the paperwork in front of the judge, who held him in direct contempt of court, prosecutors said.

Officials sentenced the man to 16 years in prison after he choked another ex-girlfriend and stole her vehicle in 2015. He was freed in October but given a memo that said there was an active order of protection against him from contacting Perkins’ mother.

However, Brand is accused of later sending a threatening text to the woman and her family, ringing her doorbell, and trying to open the door in January.

Although Perkins’ mother informed authorities about what happened — and he was locked up again — Brand was freed on Tuesday, and the woman was informed of the situation.

As Perkins and his younger sibling were preparing for school early Wednesday at their apartment on North Ravenswood, their mother unlocked the door and found Brand, who is accused of forcing his way into their home and stabbing the woman.

The young boy tried to intervene and rescue his mother, but Brand also allegedly stabbed the boy in the chest, a blow which severed his carotid artery.

Once the boy’s mother got away and locked herself in another room, the suspect tried to enter but eventually fled. He was later located and arrested at his mother’s home.

NEW: 11-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chicago while trying to protect his pregnant mom from her ex-boyfriend who had just been released from jail. Horrific. Crosetti Brand, 37, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jayden Perkins. Brand was released on… pic.twitter.com/6Nqv60v6Qj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2024

Judge Maryam Ahmad detained the suspect, and he now faces charges of “first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon with a previous conviction, and violating an order of protection,” the CWB Chicago report said.

In a social media post on Friday, Chicago’s Gus Giordano Dance School shared video footage of Perkins enjoying his time with other students.