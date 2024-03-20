Police: Texas High School Teacher Sexually Abused Up To 12 Boys

A Texas high school teacher accused of grooming and sexually assaulting up to 12 male students is now claiming to be pregnant, officials say.

Jaden Charles, a 25-year-old former Agua Dulce High School science teacher, was arrested Tuesday after being turned in by her own mother, following recent investigations by the Agua Dulce City Marshal’s office and the Alice Police Department.

Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez told 3NEWS that the city’s investigation was initially about kids vaping at school, but officials found that Charles allegedly provided vape products to victims.

The disgraced teacher is also accused of getting the victims intoxicated before having sexual relations with them.

The Alice Police Department’s investigation came about when a parent made a police report about their son leaving campus with a teacher.

“We do have parents that were concerned and made some calls about their children being with a teacher,” Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia said. “We do have video of the teacher with a student at one of the hotels.”

Charles, a mother of four children, has reportedly been hit with grooming and aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. Additional charges are expected to come, the local outlet noted.

Martinez said the alleged child abuser has told his office that she is now pregnant, though it is unclear if the father is one of the victims.

The city marshal added that the alleged grooming has been going on for two years, from even before Charles became a teacher.

“It is believed there could be up to 12 victims, all male,” 3NEWS reports.

“At this point in time in our investigation we have four students that have come forward and we have obtained the warrants,” Martinez said. “We still have probably seven more to interview.”

Charles is being held at the Jim Wells County Jail on $100,000 bonds for each charge, and has resigned from her teaching position.