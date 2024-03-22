Eighteen-year-old Ash Cooper, formerly Joshua Cooper, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in a Pennsylvania state prison after pleading guilty to murdering a 12-year-old girl in November 2022.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the deceased girl, Morgan Connors, was shot and killed at the “Top of the Ridge Trailer Park on Gibson Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.”

Attention was drawn to Cooper after one of his friends called to say Cooper had used an Instagram chat to say he had killed someone and needed help getting rid of the body. “The legs and feet of someone covered in blood” were visible in the video chat.

The Buck County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Cooper had manipulated the lock on his father’s gun safe to get his hands on the firearm used in the murder. He “[replaced] the batteries his father had removed to make the combination lock inoperable.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey L. Finley commenting on Connors’ death, saying, “It’s a horrible tragedy, a tragedy no family should ever have to undergo.”

In a statement, Connors’ adoptive father said, “A parent should never have to bury a child…The human heart was not designed for such heartbreak.”

