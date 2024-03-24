Three people are accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of baby formula in Indiana.

The Boonville Police Department said two adults and one juvenile out of Dallas, Texas, were taken into custody in connection with the thefts, including Edgar Ramirez and Nora Zarate, 14News reported.

Officers were called to a Walmart in Boonville on Thursday for a reported theft. Employees told officers the suspects had stolen baby formula and left the parking lot, according to the report.

Police were able to stop their vehicle near SR 261 and Eskew Road and discovered a large amount of baby formula inside.

On Thursday 3/21/2024, Boonville Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a theft in progress. Officers were told that… Posted by Boonville Police Department on Saturday, March 23, 2024

Police said a total of 576 containers of stolen baby formula were inside the car, worth a total of $22,495.41. Officers said the theft uncovered a larger theft ring that included shoplifting from Walmarts in Jasper, Evansville, and Newburgh.

“This is my first time ever working any type of baby formula theft,” Sg.t Seth Kyle told the outlet. “Usually people are going for your high end electronics or sometimes there’s people that are kleptos that wanna steal.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report. The Boonville Police are asking any other agencies or Walmarts that notice baby formula thefts to contact them at 812-897-6542.