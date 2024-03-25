New York Volleyball Coach Commits Suicide by Train After Rape Allegations

A male volleyball coach at an all-girls New York high school took his own life by stepping in front of a train after being accused of raping a 15-year-old player, officials said.

Jason Maser, 22, was a part-time coach at the Sacred Heart Academy on Long Island when he allegedly raped the teen victim on at least two occasions in his vehicle on February 7 and March 7, the New York Post reported.

After being arraigned on third-degree rape and criminal sex charges and released on $75,000 bail Friday morning, news broke out of the disturbing accusations.

Maser’s body was found later that night after he “intentionally” walked in front of a Long Island Rail Road train near the Syosset station, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department spokesperson Michael Cortez said.

The fatal collision occurred at around 10:35 p.m., with the disgraced coach being pronounced dead at the scene.

Maser left a suicide note before his death, Cortez added.

His lawyer, John Carman, told Newsday that his client’s family was “devastated” by his death.

“While they process what has occurred, they are concerned for the young woman involved,” Carman added.

Maser had also coached at the B&B Volleyball Club — where the alleged victim played as well, according to CBS News.

Upon hearing the news of the allegations, the club cut ties with him

Sacred Heart Academy also took “immediate steps” to revoke his access to their facilities, the school said in a statement to News 12.

“Sacred Heart Academy is firmly committed to our students’ safety and well-being. When Sacred Heart learned of the situation involving Jason Maser, Sacred Heart notified the appropriate authorities and offered all available resources to the family,” school officials said.

“In addition, Sacred Heart Academy took immediate steps to ensure that the coach had no further access to Sacred Heart’s premises or any School activities. The coach is not currently employed by Sacred Heart Academy.”