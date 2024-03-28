A Boston Dynamics robotic dog is being lauded for saving lives after taking gunfire from a suspect holed up in a Barnstable, Massachusetts, home.

The Associated Press noted that the Massachusetts State Police deployed and controlled the robotic dog, named Roscoe, on March 6 after the suspect had opened fire on the officers. Roscoe cleared two levels of the Barnstable home before locating the suspect, who was hiding after a 911 call about a person holding someone at knifepoint, in the basement.

The suspect allegedly “twice knocked over the robotic dog before shooting it three times and disabling its communication.”

Police then deployed tear gas and apprehended the suspect, whom NBC 10 identified as 30-year-old Justin Moreira, who allegedly fired more than 30 shots while holed up in the house.

State police said in a statement:

The incident provided a stark example of the benefits of mobile platforms capable of opening doors and ascending stairs in tactical missions involving armed suspects. In addition to providing critically important room clearance and situational awareness capabilities, the insertion of Roscoe into the suspect residence prevented the need, at that stage of response, from inserting human operators, and may have prevented a police officer from being involved in an exchange of gunfire.

ROBOT DOG 'ROSCOE' TAKES BULLETS FOR HIS HUMAN LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS IN BARNSTABLE INCIDENTAt noon on Wednesday,… Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

NBC 10 also pointed out that the shooting of Roscoe marks “the first time a Massachusetts State Police robot dog was shot while working and the first time that one of Boston Dynamics’ well-known Spot robots was shot while working.”

Roscoe was returned to Boston Dynamics to have the bullets removed. Boston Dynamics plans to keep Roscoe for research purposes and give the Massachusetts State Police a new robotic dog.

“We are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot,” Boston Dynamics commented. “It’s a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives.”

