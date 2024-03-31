A K-9 Officer in Lane County, Oregon, is being praised for helping make two significant back-to-back drug busts which potentially saved lives.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday one of its K-9’s sniffed out a large amount of illegal drugs in a car during his recent shift at work.

“K9 Bear assisted with a traffic stop in the search for illegal drugs,” the agency said, then detailed what he found:

K9 Bear was able to assist in locating a kilo of pure fentanyl and approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills that were located in a hidden compartment of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle have been referred for prosecution. This investigation is ongoing and additional details are not available at this time. K9 Bear is a recent addition to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and specializes in locating illegal drugs.

Social media users were quick to praise the K-9, one person writing, “Thank you, K9 Bear! You are a very good boy. You may have just saved a lot of lives.”

In another post shared Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said a traffic stop led to another huge seizure of fentanyl and shared a photo of K-9 Bear with the drugs.

The discovery happened Tuesday when deputies made a traffic stop near Franklin Boulevard. “During the stop, K9 Bear was deployed and alerted to one of the drugs he is trained to detect inside the cab of the vehicle,” the agency said.

While officers searched the vehicle, they found about 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of blue fentanyl based pills along with approximately half a kilogram (1.1 pounds) of pure pressed fentanyl powder.

The individuals in the car now face pending criminal charges regarding narcotic distribution, authorities said:

“Drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” the sheriff’s office explained.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid “that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10 to15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.”

