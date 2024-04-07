A Chicago woman is accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of his alleged murder victim before fleeing to Arkansas.

Kailea Davis, 18, has been charged with concealing a homicidal death and destruction of evidence for allegedly helping her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jordan Allison, hide the body of a man he allegedly killed in a Chicago alley, CWB Chicago reported.

“Judge David Kelly detained Kailea Davis as a willful flight risk after prosecutors said she fled to Arkansas after the murder,” according to the report.

Prosecutors charged Allison with murder in January, accusing him of killing his own cousin late last year, the report states. Davis, Allison, a witness, and Allison’s cousin, 29-year-old Jarvael Miller, met up on November 4 in Chicago to buy drugs, according to prosecutors.

After the deal was finished, they all allegedly went to Allison’s semi-truck sleeper cab parked in south Lansing. Allison allegedly shot Miller several times in front of everyone sitting in the truck, according to prosecutors.

After Miller was killed, Davis went back to the truck to retrieve his clothing, prosecutors allege in court filings. Davis is also accused of cleaning up the truck and helping Allison dump Miller’s body in an alley behind the 5600 block of South Wabash, according to court filings.

“Davis and Allison fled to Arkansas after the murder, prosecutors said. Police in Crittenden County, Arkansas, just west of Memphis, arrested Allison on an unrelated matter earlier this year and held him on a murder warrant out of Cook County,” the report states.

Police arrested Davis on April 1 in Sangamon County, Illinois.