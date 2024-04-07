A couple in Montgomery County, Texas, have been arrested on several charges including child porn and bestiality.

On March 13, law enforcement officers responded to an HEB grocery store where the suspect identified as William Mitchell Keen was allegedly following children around and masturbating, San Angelo Live reported on March 28.

The outlet continued:

Following a successful apprehension and subsequent investigation led by Constable Ryan Gable’s detectives, additional charges of Indecency with a Child by Exposure were filed against William Keen after several of the young victims were identified. The investigation further revealed deeply troubling evidence when a search warrant executed on Keen’s phone uncovered multiple images of child sexual assault material. Video content discovered on the device implicated Joely Keen, William’s spouse, in acts of bestiality involving the couple’s Great Dane.

Officials later executed arrest warrants for the pair and a search warrant for their home on March 27. The man faces charges of possession of child porn and indecency with a child by exposure. The woman in the case is facing a charge of bestiality.

Images show the couple involved in the case:

“During the operation, the Constable’s Office rescued the Great Dane involved, along with two other dogs, from potential further abuse,” the San Angelo Live article said.

The couple’s two children, whose ages are 18 and 10, were also removed from the situation and are now staying with relatives, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

In regard to the suspects, the Mail said, “Mitchell is a former US Navy sailor and Joely a family nurse at nearby Total Men’s Primary Care until she was fired on Monday.”