Police: More Human Remains Found in Milwaukee Neighborhood Days After Leg Discovered

More human remains have been discovered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, less than a week after a leg was found in a nearby park, and investigators are discerning if they are related incidents.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that more “unidentified human remains” were located after Fox 6 reporters noticed a “large police presence” at 31st and Walnut Streets.

Police said human body parts were found in the area at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday and again the next evening when authorities were called to a spot just a few blocks away.

The findings make for the second and third incidents just a few days after a human leg was found on Tuesday “in or near the water” along Lake Michigan at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, about a ten-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee.

“It’s just shocking. What is really going on over here? This neighborhood is supposed to be peaceful,” one neighbor told Fox 6.

Relatives of Sade Robinson, 19, told the local outlet that she was last seen on Monday, April 1. On Saturday, family members reportedly found the young woman’s blanket, which displayed a picture of her face, in a wooded area near that same park where the leg was located.

Robinson’s family also said the missing teen’s car was found torched in that same neighborhood on Tuesday night, the station reported.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Acting Chief of Staff James Burnett previously told Fox News that the leg case was being investigated as a homicide and that a person of interest had been arrested.

It is unclear if the other body parts have been connected to the leg, and it has not been confirmed if any belong to Robinson.