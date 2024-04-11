A Texas high school cosmetology teacher and her son are accused of child sex trafficking and compelling prostitution, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Kedria Grigsby, 42, a cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School, was arrested Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post to X. Her son, Roger Magee, 21, was arrested in November 2022 for trafficking and prostitution.

Grigsby is facing charges for three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles. Gonzalez said there are at least three victims in the case, including a 15-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old who were reported runaways. He said he believes Grigsby “assisted her son,” who is still in jail.

“It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel,” Gonzalez said. “Additional teen victims have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school.”

Authorities told Click2Houston that Grigsby was allegedly working with her son on a “prostitution enterprise.” Investigators said they found text messages between Grigsby and her son, as well as her son and the three minors, discussing payments of “prostitution fees,” according to the report.

“They say Grigsby paid for at least one hotel room, and as an officer was inside that room investigating, one of the victims walked in, but ran out and got into Grigsby’s car,” the report continues.

Grigsby was booked into the Harris County Jail, Gonzalez said. On Tuesday, she waived her court appearance, but her bond was set at $750,000 — $125,000 for each charge of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution.

“Prosecutors say they anticipate more victims to come forward and more charges to be filed,” according to the report.

Klein ISD officials told the outlet via email that Grigsby was hired during the 2019-2020 school year and “passed a state background check at the time.” The district said she was “relieved of her teaching duties” after the sheriff’s office notified them of her impending arrest. The district notified parents in a letter later that day, according to the report. The letter read:

As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave. Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Klein Cain High School told The Daily Mail: “Let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) commented on the case, using the arrests as an argument in favor of school choice.

“What some of our educators are doing is criminal and disgusting. No child should be compelling by the state to be in a school like this,” Abbott said in a post to X. “And yes, current law doesn’t allow the choice to go elsewhere. I’m working to elect state representatives who will change that.”

Grigsby’s “About Me” page from her curriculum reportedly said she has over 17 years of experience in the beauty industry, according to The Daily Mail.

“Building people up and watching them soar is my passion. I am here to help reach every goal and break through barriers,” Grigsby said.