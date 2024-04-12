Police: Missouri Man Steals $1,500 Worth of Sex Toys from Erotic Shop

A Missouri man robbed an erotic store of several luxury vibrators, totaling more than $1,500, police say.

Christopher Booth, 34, is in custody at the St. Louis County Jail after allegedly stealing eight sex toys from the Hustler Hollywood store in Berkeley on Wednesday, the Riverfront Times reported.

The Overland man is accused of taking the high-end vibrators, which retail for just under $200 each, and shoving them into a trash bag before leaving the shop.

Store employees were “easily” able to identify Booth to the police as he had been asked to leave the business a day prior after getting into an argument with staff, according to the local outlet.

The allegedly stolen merchandise was manufactured by the Swedish sex toy company, LELO.

After the police were contacted by the employees, investigators were able to find the vibrators for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Booth reportedly denied owning a Facebook account in an interview with police, but he does, in fact, have one.

He’s since been hit with felony stealing charges and is due to appear in court in May.