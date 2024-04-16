A man who believes he is a woman, who also reportedly identifies as a vampire, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager with special needs in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 2021, officials charged the individual, identified as 35-year-old Adam “Sabrina” Hetke, with first-degree sexual assault by threatening the use of a dangerous weapon, along with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim, the Freeman reported Saturday.

Images show the man, who appears to be wearing makeup in one photo and glasses in another:

The Freeman article continued:

According to the complaint in the case, Hetke met a 16-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities at a Waukesha gas station on July 6, 2021, went to her nearby home, and allegedly sexually assaulted her while keeping a knife nearby and threatening to use it before she jumped out of a bedroom window. “Victim A said that the Defendant ‘told her that he was a vampire and that he would bite her if she didn’t do what he wanted,” the complaint said. Hetke said she went to the girl’s home to watch a movie and denied any sexual contact occurred. Hetke was wearing a one-piece swimsuit under her clothes when contacted by police and carrying a knife, the complaint said.

Hetke reportedly spent time behind bars on two occasions for sex offenses against women, according to the Toronto Sun.

Per the Freeman, Hetke is a convicted sex offender who is also facing charges regarding an ongoing homicide case in which he allegedly had a role in strangling a mentally challenged man to death in 2021.

“Hetke told Milwaukee police the victim in that case was ‘possessed by a demon’ and began stabbing himself in the chest with tongs,” the article said, adding that Hetke claimed he exorcised the demon, but it caused the victim to wrap a cord around his neck.

The outlet noted the case is set for trial in June.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the story, one person writing, “There is absolutely nothing normal about any of this. Please make it stop.”

“Absolutely horrific,” another person commented.

On Easter, a post on President Joe Biden’s X account read, “Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity,” Breitbart News reported on April 1.

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

“Christianity says that God created men and women as naturally equal, complementary, and distinctly different,” Breitbart News’s Neil Munro highlighted. “The view is matched by science and is recognized by evolved cultural norms, such as marriage, single-sex changing rooms, and different obligations on men and women.”