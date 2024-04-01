Joe Biden Tells ‘Trans Americans’ They Are ‘Made in the Image of God’

President Joe Biden’s secular deputies kidnapped Christian theology to champion transgenderism on the holiest weekend for Christianity.
On Sunday afternoon,
Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:
I see you.
You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024
The “made in the image of God” phrase and claim is a theological statement by a government that vigorously enforces secularism outside churches.
For example, author Wayne Grudem says the phrase means:
Every single human being, no matter how … marred by sin, or illness, or weakness, or age, or any other disability, still has the status of being in God’s image and therefore must be treated with the dignity and respect that is due to God’s image-bearer. This has profound implications for our conduct toward others. It means that people of every race deserve equal dignity and rights. It means that elderly people … and children yet unborn deserve full protection and honor as human beings.
Biden’s transgenderism statement was slammed by Christians and critics of transgenderism, including “Billboard Chris“:
To say that humans who block puberty, take cross-sex hormones, and cut off their body parts because they were ‘born in the wrong body’ are “made in the image of God” is quite an insult to God.
Progressives argue that the desire to change sex is legitimate and should be forcibly enabled by government intervention.
That goal has been embraced by millions of Democratic-leaning voters who deeply empathize with people they see as afflicted minorities, such as “transgender kids,” migrant “kids in cages,” blacks, and even criminals. This progressive demographic is critical to Democrats because it is far larger than the tiny population of self-declared transgender people — few of whom even undergo cosmetic surgery on the genitals.
This transgender-focused empathy was expressed in 2020 by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in language taken from Christian theology:
There is nothing holy about rejecting medical care of people, no matter who they are, on the grounds of what their identity is … There is nothing holy about turning someone away from a hospital.
The empathy-minded progressive voters are a critical slice of Biden’s political coalition — but they are fracturing from Biden amid the damage caused by mass migration, economic turmoil — such as high rents — and the Israeli response to HAMAS’ October 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.
So multiple Democrats are amping up their portrayal of “transgender” people as bullied victims as they try to spur an emotional conservative backlash and a progressive turnout in the November election.
I want to talk to you about what's happening in states that have passed bills targeting gay and transgender kids.
Hate crimes against those kids in those states have QAUDRUPLED.
We cannot allow this campaign of bullying and shaming to continue. pic.twitter.com/KGYhE8pRX3
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 15, 2024
This weekend, Biden’s staffers touted their political “Transgender Day of Visibility” claim on Easter Friday, which marked the start of Christianity’s holiest days. His deputies and political allies repeated the theme over the weekend and topped it off with the “
The White House’s weekend messages implement the progressive mobilization strategy, but it also risks further alienating millions of swing-voting Christians, including Latino Christians.
Christianity says that God created men and women as naturally equal, complementary, and distinctly different. The view is matched by science and is recognized by evolved cultural norms, such as marriage, single-sex changing rooms, and different obligations on men and women.
So they feared the LORD but also served their own gods, after the manner of the nations.
— 2 Kings 17:33 pic.twitter.com/q4vnO9wDRu
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2024
This “different and complementary” understanding of the two sexes is directly opposed by the Biden-backed transgender claim that the two sexes are interchangeable with a bit of makeup, a change of clothing, and perhaps some surgery
Many polls show that transgenderism is unpopular — and is losing support. For example, a Gallup poll in September showed that almost 70 percent of Americans say that athletes born male should not be allowed to play against women, and 55 percent say it is “morally wrong” to claim opposite-sex status.
But Democrats have successfully dodged public opposition by mobilizing progressives with the claim that politicians who oppose transgenderism are mean bullies.
Last November, for example, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fended off a GOP rival by declaring himself the good-hearted defender of vulnerable kids. He told MSNBC on November 20:
The way these super PACs and my opponent went about their campaign, it was just mean. It was gross. It was cruel. And people don’t like that. That’s not who we are. This ought to be a message that you can’t scapegoat people just to get folks angry. And is wrong think about what some people are doing, trying to dehumanize other human beings.
Tomorrow, Americans will gather with family and friends to celebrate the resurrection of Our Savior Jesus Christ.
Meanwhile, our ruling elites will celebrate one of their religious holidays, “Trans Visibility Day.” pic.twitter.com/T1PAVPx7Rm
— Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) March 30, 2024
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.