Police: Engaged Wisconsin Teacher Wrote Love Letters to 5th Grader, Said She Enjoyed ‘Making Out’ with Him

Wisconsin elementary school teacher Madison Bergmann was arrested Wednesday for allegedly “making out” with a fifth-grader — just months before her wedding.

The 24-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota, teacher had recently begun her career at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson when a student’s mother took his phone after allegedly overhearing a call between him and Bergmann, CBS News reported.

The 11-year-old victim’s parents then discovered several text messages between him and the teacher, featuring conversations about inappropriate encounters that allegedly occurred in Bergmann’s classroom during lunch periods or after school.

The accused pedophile allegedly wrote that she enjoyed the child touching her and “making out,” according to charging documents viewed by the outlet.

Upon reading the disturbing messages, the boy’s father stormed into the school with printouts of the conversations in hand.

A subsequent police investigation uncovered even more disgusting details, including handwritten letters found in Bergmann’s backpack in which she allegedly wrote about kissing and being in love with the young student.

“One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk,” Bergmann allegedly wrote. “I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

The disgraced teacher told investigators that she got the victim’s phone number from his mother after she was invited on a ski trip to the Afton Alps with the family over winter break.

She got engaged to her high school sweetheart that same month, the outlet reported.

When police investigators asked about the texts, Bergmann invoked her right to an attorney.

The teacher has since been placed on administrative leave, Hudson School District told parents the same day she was arrested.

“Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us,” the district’s memo stated.

​​”We are shocked and disturbed by this news. Our greatest concern is for the River Crest School community and the children impacted,” principal Kimberly Osterhues also wrote in a message to parents.

Bergmann has also been barred from contacting any students, parents, or staff within the district, the New York Post reported.

The accused pervert was set to be married in July, not quite three months after her arrest.

She faces one count of first-degree child sexual assault and was released on a $25,000 signature bond.