Police: Baby Girl Found Safe After Abduction from Slain Mother

A baby girl who was kidnapped from a New Mexico park where two women were found dead and another child was injured has been located and is safe, police said.

Eleia Maria Torres, a 10-month-old, was abducted last Friday afternoon from Ned Houk Park near Clovis after her mother, another woman, and a five-year-old girl were shot, New Mexico State Police said.

Both adults were dead when Clovis police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m., while the child was “critically injured,” CBS News reported.

The Clovis Police Department identified the deceased women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23-year-olds from Texico.

“Officers on scene discovered there was an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle left at the scene,” the department said in a statement. “Officers were concerned there was an infant child with the female victims when this incident happened. Officers immediately began searching the area for the infant.”

Investigators then learned that Cisneros was the mother of both the five-year-old gunshot victim and baby Eleia, who was still nowhere to be found.

Believing that the 10-month-old had been “abducted by the perpetrator of this crime and is in immediate danger,” authorities issued an Amber Alert the same day.

“Torres has been located and is SAFE. The suspect has been taken into custody,” a Monday update from the New Mexico State Police announced.

“Baby Eleia has been taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure,” the Clovis Police Department said.

The name of the suspect has not been publicized, with police saying, “We will release more details at a later time.”

The investigation into the shooting is still open.