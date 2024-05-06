Texas Parents Accused of Hiding Fentanyl in Baby’s Diaper

A mother and father were arrested in Smith County, Texas, on Monday morning for allegedly hiding fentanyl pills inside their baby’s diaper.

Dredarian Ester, 27, and Jada Speight, 22, are both facing charges of abandonment or endangerment of a child causing imminent danger, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, CBS19 reported.

A deputy pulled over the pair for a traffic stop near a 7-Eleven with their six-month-old in the backseat, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy allegedly smelled marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the car, the report states.

“Knowing that it can be common to smuggle drugs inside a baby’s clothing, the deputy had the baby’s diaper removed and found an orange plastic bottle with blue pills that the deputy believed to be pressed fentanyl pills,” the report states, citing the sheriff’s office.

Ester reportedly told law enforcement he put the pills in the baby’s diaper. The deputy also allegedly found marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian told KLTV that while the deputy is 99 percent sure the pills contain fentanyl, they will be sent to a lab for testing. He pointed out that hiding fentanyl in the child’s diaper could have caused a fatal accident.

“I can’t express enough how irresponsible and dangerous it is to do something like that,” Christian said.

Ester and Speight were booked into Smith County Jail on $105,000 bond each. The baby was released to Child Protective Services (CPS), Christian said.