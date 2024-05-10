Police: NYC Woman Choked with Belt, Sexually Assaulted by Unidentified Man

New York City authorities are searching for a man caught on camera choking an unsuspecting woman on the sidewalk with a belt then dragging her away and sexually assaulting her before fleeing the scene.

A horrifying surveillance video from the early morning of May 1 shows an unidentified male suspect creeping up behind a seemingly random woman as she walked by herself in the Bronx.

The man, donning a white material over his lower face as a mask, can be seen throwing a belt over the victim’s neck and tightening it until she falls unconscious.

Social media users were shocked to see the suspect then pull the woman’s unconscious body in between two parked cars on the street and move on top of her.

The security footage shows the man looking around the location, which police later identified as “in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3rd Avenue,” before the video cuts out.

“There is a report on file for sexual assault,” a New York City Police Department (NYPD) representative confirmed to Fox News, calling the suspect an “unknown male.”

A “wanted” poster that officials later released shows a dark-skinned man with a black mustache and goatee, wearing what appears to be that same white material on his head.

He was wearing a navy blue or black GAP sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Update the NYPD has put out a wanted poster. pic.twitter.com/ijPKqaPmmA — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) May 10, 2024

The victim has not been publicly identified, with police referring to her as a “45-year-old female.”

Her condition is not currently publicly known, the outlet reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.