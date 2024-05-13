A woman in Tucson, Arizona, has been sentenced for poisoning her husband’s coffee after a camera caught her in the act.

The woman in the case is identified as Melody Feliciano Johnson who was sentenced to probation, Tuscon.com reported Saturday.

She “pleaded guilty to two counts of adding poison or a harmful substance to food or drink, which carries a much lesser penalty than her initial charge of attempted murder, county prosecutors said,” the outlet noted, adding that Judge Javier Chon-Lopez also ordered the woman to undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with the victim.

“She was set to be released because she has already spent a year in jail,” the report said.

While the couple was living in the same home in Germany in 2023 and going through a “contentious” divorce, the husband, Roby Johnson of the United States Air Force, claimed his coffee began tasting bad, Good Morning America reported in September.

The man set up hidden cameras and those recordings show the woman pouring bleach into his coffeemaker while they were overseas and after they moved back to Arizona:

According to Tucson police, the husband used a pool testing strip and determined the coffee pot contained high levels of chlorine.

“As part of her plea agreement, Johnson admitted that she put trace amounts of bleach in her husband’s coffee pot on two separate instances in July 2023,” the Tuscon.com report said.

In a recording showing the coffee pot, the husband said from behind the camera, “Watch this. Guarantee you’re gonna see purple. Boom,” he said while holding up the test strip after dipping it into the water. “Wow,” he added:

According to Law & Crime, he claimed it was so she could get life insurance benefits. The video also shows bubbly water filling the coffeemaker.

“Whatever’s in there there’s a lot of it,” he said.