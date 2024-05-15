Police: Intruder Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries After Homeowner Opened Fire

An alleged intruder in Castle Point, Missouri, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a homeowner shot him on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

KTVI reported that two people, including the homeowner, were home at the time of the alleged attempted break-in. The homeowner opened fire, injuring the alleged intruder, who then fled the scene.

A police K9 soon tracked down the alleged intruder, and he was taken into custody. RiverBender.com noted the alleged intruder was “transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Neighbor Napoleon Lattimor commented on the incident, saying, “I hate he got shot, but he was wrong. I probably would do the same thing. All he was doing was trying to protect his home.”

