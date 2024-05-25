Police: Elderly ‘Serial Slingshot Shooter’ Who Terrorized California Neighborhood for 10 Years Arrested

An 81-year-old California man described by police as a “serial slingshot shooter” has been arrested after a decade-long spree of “dozens” of incidents.

Prince King has been charged with a felony for causing a “quality of life issue” in the 900 block of North Enid Avenue, the Azusa Police Department (APD) said in an Instagram post.

Law enforcement officials conducted a “lengthy investigation,” learning that “dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter” over the course of 9-10 years, police said.

King allegedly broke windows and windshields and “almost struck people” with ball bearings, investigators stated.

When they executed a search warrant at his residence, APD found ball bearings and a slingshot.

“I was his neighbor from 2009-2018. He would shoot my dog with ball bearings and beebees. I still have video of him doing it as well as photos of my dog’s scars and beebees/ball bearings he would shoot,” wrote one Instagram commenter, Michelle Vidaurri, probably referring to BBs.

Another commenter claiming to be a neighbor, Swede Jonasson, said King “mainly ran off unwanted squatters that I have noticed.”

Yet another commenter complained that King had broken windows at her apartment and “grazed my [6-year-old] boy twice.”

Inmate records viewed by KTLA indicate that King is being held at Men’s Central Jail without bail.