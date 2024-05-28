A Massachusetts man is accused of slipping the woman he was dating an abortion pill and causing her to lose her baby, the Middlesex County District Attorney said.

“Authorities say Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, was charged with poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member,” WCVB reported.

Kawada and the woman were dating each other when she became pregnant, authorities said.

Kawada allegedly gave the woman a pill used to end pregnancies, but told her they were iron pills and vitamins, according to the report. Officials believe one of the pills Kawada gave the woman was misoprostol, which is typically used with mifepristone in a medication abortion.

“The combination of misoprostol and mifepristone is FDA-approved for medical abortions,” according to the NIH. “In instances where mifepristone is unavailable, a misoprostol-only regimen is the recommended alternative.”

The Middlesex County District Attorney said the woman miscarried her baby after taking the pills.

Watertown police arrested Kawada on Friday, according to the report. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Tuesday.