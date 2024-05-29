Shocking Video — ‘We Can’t Stay Here Anymore’: Armed Carjackers Terrorize Mississippi Family

Members of a Mississippi family are traumatized after carjackers opened fire at them while trying to make off with their car — all while their young children were still inside the vehicle.

Friday security camera footage that WAPT obtained shows two suspects creeping up on a family in the driveway of their West Jackson home before shooting at them.

Heather Allen and her adult son were forced to dive for cover beside the family’s black sedan as the men got closer while brandishing a firearm.

The terrifying video then shows one of the men yanking Allen’s daughter from the driver’s seat and getting behind the wheel.

The suspect then pointed a gun in the face of Allen’s other son, who was still in the car.

“He jumps in the driver’s seat — I’m standing on the outside looking in — and he points a gun at my oldest boy’s face,” Allen told the local station.

While her son was able to escape, Allen’s two young grandchildren were in the backseat.

The doorbell camera picked up Allen’s daughter screaming, “My babies, my babies are in the car!”

As the suspects demanded the keys to the vehicle, Allen bravely rescued her grandchildren from the backseat and chucked the keys to the family’s other vehicle at them.

The men made off with her car, but it was found mostly undamaged 40 minutes later, just two blocks away from the home.

Jackson Police have taken possession of the car to process it for evidence, the outlet reported.

No arrests have been made.

Allen says her entire family is traumatized from the ordeal.

“I’m not sleeping. My oldest son, his anxiety is through the roof — he’s even scared. My daughter, she has shock, but they’re safe,” the grandmother said.

She said she has only lived in the area for around three months and now wants to leave.

“We can’t stay here anymore,” Allen said.