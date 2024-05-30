Police: Parents of 14-Year-Old Mississippi Carjacker Turned Him in After Seeing Viral Video

A 14-year-old boy has been turned in by his parents for his alleged role in the viral Jackson, Mississippi, carjacking video that traumatized a local family in May, police said.

The teen’s parents brought him to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after they saw media coverage of the terrifying crime, during which armed carjackers shot at and threatened a woman, her adult children, and her grandchildren in the driveway of her home.

Doorbell camera footage captured the attack, showing Heather Allen and one of her sons diving for cover from bullets while the suspects yanked her daughter from the sedan’s driver’s seat and pointed a gun at her other son.

Allen’s two young grandchildren had to be rescued from the backseat before the violent thugs made off with the vehicle, ditching it just two blocks away.

Officers took the teen after he had been turned in and transported him to the Jackson Police Department (JPD), WJTV reported.

The 14-year-old has since been charged with armed carjacking and six counts of aggravated assault.

JPD is still searching for a second suspect.

Allen said she just moved to the area three months ago but now wants to get out.

“I’m not sleeping. My oldest son, his anxiety is through the roof — he’s even scared. My daughter, she has shock, but they’re safe,” the grandmother told WAPT.

“We can’t stay here anymore,” she added.

A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Allen and her family to help them “move out to a more civilized area” has been put up to receive donations.