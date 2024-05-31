A policeman was ambushed and fatally shot while trying to help a man who was pretending to be a victim but was actually a suspect in the mass shooting on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was called a hero for his previous actions to save an elderly couple from a fire, responded to reports about a situation involving two crime scenes a few blocks apart, the Associated Press (AP) reported, noting three people were killed on Thursday.

Minneapolis ‘hero’ cop Jamal Mitchell gunned down while trying to help mass shooting suspect, who was pretending to be a victim https://t.co/Ey4OPeADxc pic.twitter.com/YM1AB9f3Q3 — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2024

Other victims included two who were hospitalized in critical condition, along with a police officer and firefighter who suffered injuries that were not as serious.

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a double shooting at apartment buildings in Whittier. On his way to the scene, Mitchell saw two people who had been hurt and stopped to render aid to one man, but that person shot him. Moments later, another officer pulled up to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the shooter who eventually died.

The second officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a person who was reportedly a bystander was shot and rushed to a local hospital for treatment. That person was listed in critical condition.

Authorities later arrived at an apartment and discovered two individuals inside the dwelling had also been shot. One of those people was dead and the other taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials believe the individuals inside the apartment knew each other, however, a connection between the two shootings remained unknown.

In 2023, Mitchell was honored for running into a burning building to rescue an elderly couple. The incident happened a few days after his career began, Fox 9 reported Thursday.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “I knew Jamal. I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer.”

“Shortly after hitting the street, I commended and honored him for running into a burning house in the 5th Precinct to rescue an elderly couple. He loved the job, he loved the MPD, and he was faithful to the oath he swore unto his death,” he added.

Neighbors are mourning the loss, and one man told WCCO, “My prayers out to the officer. You know, out to everybody. This is loss of life, this is tragic”:

Following the shooting, Mitchell’s body was transported to a medical examiner’s office during a long procession, KARE reported.