Gilgo Beach Suspect Charged with Two Additional Murders After Chilling ‘Planning Documents’ Revealed

The 60-year-old Gilgo Beach, New York, murder suspect has been accused in the deaths of two additional women.

Authorities charged Rex Heuermann on Thursday with the murders of the two victims after “planning documents” were found on a hard drive at his residence, the New York Post reported.

Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann charged in two more murders https://t.co/PLBBvB9JIO pic.twitter.com/db5mzC42y3 — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2024

Heuermann was linked to the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor via DNA from a man’s hair found on their remains, the outlet continued:

Prosecutors revealed that they discovered a series of sickening “planning documents” that Heuermann allegedly used to map out his kills on a hard drive discovered in the basement of his Massapequa Park home, which was searched in the wake of charges against him for the murders of five young women, including four victims known as the “Gilgo Four.” The disturbing lists included notes on potential or past dump sites and supplies he had on-hand to try and evade detection — and had titles such as “PROBLEMS” and “BODY PREP,” prosecutors said. … Heuermann even noted that getting more sleep was important in order to have “more play time” – the sick euphemism he supposedly used to refer to torturing and killing the victims.

Heuermann was caught and arrested in July after more than a decade of Long Island authorities searching for a suspect, Breitbart News reported at the time.

DNA found on a pizza crust he threw away in a Manhattan trash can was one of the ways officials were able to identify him.

JUST IN: Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect in police custody on Long Island, ID’d as Rex Heuermann https://t.co/SmmR8wB6xJ pic.twitter.com/eo7aQy65aZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2023

According to ABC News, Heuermann has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women he solicited for sex. The outlet also noted that investigators dug up his backyard:

While searching his home, authorities reportedly found weapons and electronics that the suspect allegedly used to contact sex workers, the ABC report said.