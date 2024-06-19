WATCH: Texas Cyclists Run Over by Brazen Hit-and-Run Driver

Two Texas cyclists were run over by a brazen hit-and-run driver near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday in a terrifying incident caught on camera.

A witness identified as @auroramyst on X shared footage of the two unsuspecting bike riders being hit by a white SUV, sending them both flying to the ground.

As one of the cyclists lay injured on the road, the aggressive driver then ran over him, crushing his legs before speeding away.

“Riders who were hit are expected to be ok, thank God,” the witness posted.

Some motorists were able to chase down the SUV and the driver was arrested, the New York Post reported.

A photo shared on X shows the alleged hit-and-run driver being led away in handcuffs by police.

“It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was intentional, or if the driver had been charged,” the outlet reported.

“In 2022 alone there were 2,349 traffic crashes involving bicyclists in Texas,” according to the state’s Department of Transportation, “resulting in 92 deaths and 333 serious injuries.”

“The top contributing factors in these crashes were driver inattention, failure to yield the right of way, and speeding,” state officials said.