Masked Gunmen Crash Wedding Party, Shoot Groom in Head

Masked gunmen crashed a St. Louis, Missouri, wedding party early Saturday morning and shot the groom in the head.

FOX 2 Now reported that the incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday at a party for Francisco and Dulce Gonzalez.

The suspects entered the backyard party, “yelled for no one to move, demanded money from the backyard party guests, then brandished guns and shot the groom in the head several times.”

The New York Post noted that the two alleged gunmen were wearing ski masks.

After the gunshots were fired, both suspects fled without stealing anything from the guests or the bride and groom.

Dulce’s sister, Yaribeth Peña, said, “They took nothing, yet they took everything from us.”

“He’s a good father. A good husband to my sister. He’s a hard worker,” Peña said. “He’s just an all-around good person that, I don’t know, he didn’t deserve this.”

Francisco and Dulce have two children.

FOX 2 Now reported that the groom was shot in the head “several times,” but KSKD reported that witnesses heard a single shot. The groom was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has made no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

