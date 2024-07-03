Police: Nashville Man Beaten to Death While Trying to Break Up Fight

A Nashville, Tennessee, father-of-two was killed while trying to break up a fight that erupted during a Nepalese concert, police said.

Dahal Umesh, 41, was attending a Saturday night event hosted by the Nashville Nepalese Association at The Cowan, a venue on the lower level of Top Golf, when he was beaten to death in the parking lot, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced.

Officials said a “dispute erupted inside,” causing a group to spill into the parking lot where Umesh was “trying to defuse the argument.”

This was when he was reportedly “punched, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete,” and then kicked in the head while he lay on the ground.

Umesh died on Tuesday morning from his “severe head injuries,” the New York Post reported.

The MNPD announced the arrest of 26-year-old Bishal Rai at his Antioch residence on Monday after Homicide Unit detectives found that he was the one who allegedly kicked Umesh in the head.

Though Rai was initially charged with aggravated assault, police added that the charge would be upgraded to criminal homicide as a result of Umesh’s death.

“A judicial commissioner ordered that Rai be held without bond pending a hearing,” the MNPD said.

The event that the incident took place at was a rock concert by the Nepalese band “Mantra,” according to the Nashville Nepalese Association.

Court records viewed by the Post show that Rai was charged with felony aggravated assault-strangulation in 2023, but that case was dismissed.

Police are still looking for other suspects who may have also contributed to Umesh’s death.