Suspect in Murder of CEO’s Wife Out on Suspended Sentence in Gascon’s L.A.

Joel B. Pollak

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is being criticized for his radical criminal justice “reform” policies after a convicted robber out of jail on a suspended sentence murdered the wife of a New Zealand CEO.

CBS News reported that Patricia McKay, 68, was killed when she and her husband, visiting from abroad, were robbed at gunpoint, and she was struck and killed by a car during the ensuring struggle, during which shots were fired:

A 68-year-old woman visiting from New Zealand was walking with her husband just outside a Newport Beach mall when she was robbed and killed by three men, police said.

Patricia McKay was outside the Fashion Island mall shopping center, near Santa Rosa Drive and Newport Center Drive, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men approached her and her husband and tried to rob them — one of the suspects allegedly armed with a handgun, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

McKay was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was found in the parking lot just outside the Barnes and Noble bookstore.

