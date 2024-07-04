Suspect in Murder of CEO’s Wife Out on Suspended Sentence in Gascon’s L.A.

McCrary, who also goes by the name LeRoy Ernest McCrary, has a history of crimes in L.A. County. He was arrested and charged in October 2022 with being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, a felony. He pleaded no contest to that felony charge the October of the following year. McCrary also was charged in a robbery case in September 2023 and pleaded no contest. He received a concurrent sentence for both convictions and got two years of probation and three years in state prison, with the sentence suspended. McCrary also was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in both 2018 and 2021.

The Daily Mail reported that blame lay with Gascón, noting that he is “a progressive prosecutor who has been vocal about his belief that the criminal justice system needs to focus more on intervention and rehabilitation, blasting ‘tough on crime’ policies as racist and a failure.”

Gascón benefited in his 2020 election race from millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros. He boasts of his record of reducing prison sentences for crimes.

Gascón has survived several recal attempts but is being opposed in November by former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

