Police: Chicago Man Burglarizes Woman While on Pretrial Release for Prior Robberies

A 12-time convicted burglar has been arrested yet again after allegedly committing another burglary while out on pretrial release, Chicago police say.

A woman picked Sherwin Degraffenreid out of a police photo lineup after seeing a man leaving her apartment in the Edgewater neighborhood on May 16, CWBChicago reported. Police apprehended him in June as he was driving, at which time, according to investigators, they discovered “a bag of burglary tools in his car.”

Degraffenreid had been released to await trial for two other burglary cases from last August, when he allegedly broke into a photography studio to steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The studio, located in the 4000 block of North Ravenswood, was robbed of seven cameras and a tablet worth $6,100, police said.

When officers were processing Degraffenreid in the station in connection to that crime, they discovered three Apple Macbooks and other items “belonging to another tenant in the same building” as the studio, a police report obtained by the outlet stated.

After Degraffenreid was identified by his latest alleged burglary victim, Judge David Kelly declined to let him out on pretrial release again and remanded him to jail. Kelly pointed to his 12 previous felony convictions as one reason Degraffenreid should remain in jail.

He is currently being detained on the fresh robbery charge to accompany the pending cases from last August.

A 2016 report from the Chicago Sun-Times stated that the career criminal was charged for breaking into two homes while on parole for a 2011 burglary conviction.