Police: Chicago Man Carjacks Rolls-Royce While Out on Parole

A Chicago parolee has been arrested again after recording himself allegedly helping another man carjack a Rolls-Royce from a woman’s home, police said.

Trevon Robinson, 19, was out on parole for a felony gun case on June 27 when the 54-year-old owner of a silver 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith was blocked in by a dark SUV in the 9100 block of South Hoyne before being forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint, CWBChicago reported.

While the car — valued at over $160,000 — was gone, the Chicago Police Department spotted the SUV used in the heist last week with a license plate reader near their 210 West 51 Street station.

Investigators tracked the car to a nearby Foot Locker store, where they witnessed Robinson get out of the vehicle before arresting him.

“Meanwhile, investigators determined that the SUV he was driving had itself been carjacked from a woman in the 1900 block of East 95th Street on June 8,” CWBChicago reported, citing a police report.

After viewing Robinson’s phone, prosecutors said they found a video that the teen recorded of himself following the Rolls-Royce on the day of the carjacking, as well as a note containing the victim’s home address.

Court records viewed by the local outlet show that Robinson was out on parole after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on April 4, though state officials are now “moving to revoke his parole, given the new allegations.”

In the newest case, Judge Deidre Dyer decided to detain the suspect due to safety concerns.