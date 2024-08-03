Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Killed, Two Others Wounded in Ambush

One Lake County, Florida, Sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other deputies wounded when they responsed to a disturbance call on Friday around 8:00 p.m.

FOX 35 reported that the deceased deputy was “ambushed,” according to Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell.

The deceased deputy entered the home, was “met with heavy gunfire,” and was fatally wounded. The two other deputies were shot while trying to get him out of the home.

A procession consisting of officers from “Leesburg PD, Mascote PD, Tavares PD, Eustis PD, Clermont PD, and Lake County Sheriff’s office,” followed the transport of the deceased deputy’s body to the Leesburg Medical Examiner’s office Saturday morning, WFTV noted.

“‘It’s horrific when you have one of your own stuck inside a home and you can’t get to them,’” said Lake County Sheriff Payton Grinnell. “’It’s going to be a long time until we get back to a sense of normal.’”

Two other bodies were found inside the home when law enforcement made entry and took control of the scene. It is not known if the two individuals were killed by rounds from the officers or if the situation was a murder-suicide.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.