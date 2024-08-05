Police: Illegal Alien Killed 19-Year-Old Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard in Virginia

An illegal alien, ordered deported from the United States years ago, is now accused of killing 19-year-old college student Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Elvis Jamir Cruz-Ferrera, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly causing a crash that killed Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard, an Old Dominion University student pursuing a career in forensic science.

On February 19, Cruz-Ferrera was driving without a license and no proof of insurance when he allegedly caused a crash that killed Leonard, who was also driving at the time.

“Lauryn’s light was so bright that it touched the lives of so many, making it difficult to be in her presence without smiling,” Leonard’s obituary reads. “She lit up whatever room she was in with her soft voice, bubbly personality, and sweet presence. She loved her family and friends deeply, and she will be forever missed and cherished by them all.”

Cruz-Ferrera first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as an unaccompanied alien child (UAC) in October 2016. Two years later, in September 2018, after being released into the U.S. interior, a federal immigration judge ordered Cruz-Ferrera deported when he failed to appear in court.

Despite the deportation order, Cruz-Ferrera was never deported.

In November 2023, Virginia State Police pulled over Cruz-Ferrera for speeding. He was again pulled over in January 2024 for driving without a license.

In neither instance did police look into Cruz-Ferrera’s deportation order. Had police discovered the deportation order, Cruz-Ferrera could have been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and taken into federal custody.

“I think it’s crazy. Like, how come nobody looked into it … she’s minding her own business, and you come out of nowhere and just turned my life upside down,” Dana Hargrove, Leonard’s mother, told the Virginian-Pilot.

“I don’t want to say anything that sounds, like, far-right or far-left, but I would just say that it’s a possibility that this wouldn’t have happened if the deportation happened when it was supposed to,” Leonard’s brother, Eric Hargrove, said.

Cruz-Ferrera remains at the Chesapeake City Jail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

