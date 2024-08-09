Police: Connecticut Middle School Teacher Groomed Student in 2008

A 52-year-old Connecticut middle school teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually grooming a 14-year-old student more than 15 years ago.

Renee DeLeon, a longtime teacher with Wallingford Public Schools, was arrested Thursday after an investigation found that she allegedly carried out a “sexual relationship” with a James H. Moran Middle School student for more than ten months in 2008, NBC Connecticut reported.

Authorities said that “there is no evidence to support that there are any additional victims at this time.”

The gender of the alleged victim is not immediately clear.

DeLeon, who was in her mid-30s when she allegedly committed the crimes, has since been removed from James H. Moran Middle School’s staff directory page.

The disgraced teacher has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and impairing the morals of children but was released on a $25,000 bond.

DeLeon’s next court date is scheduled for August 28, NBC reported.