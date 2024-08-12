A recent report about violent crime dropping in major cities across the United States did not include data for the largest city in the nation.

Axios reported Monday that preliminary data from some major American cities showed violent crime went down in the first half of 2024.

However, the outlet’s article eventually said, “The Major Cities Chiefs Association’s preliminary data did not include New York City — the nation’s largest city — since it did not submit violent crime numbers to the organization for the first half of 2024.”

It is important to note that the association’s violent crime survey showed the number of homicides reported by police in Los Angeles, California, had not changed from 155, while that number changed from 75 to 85 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In Minneapolis, the number of homicides rose from 29 to 31, while in Raleigh, North Carolina, the number rose from nine to 16.

President Joe Biden (D) and fellow Democrats claimed in June that crime had taken a dip based on a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report, according to Breitbart News.

However, the news outlet found that claim to be false because Biden and other Democrats failed to mention that thousands of police precincts were not reporting their data to the agency.

The article continued:

The Marshall Project explained that that in 2020, “almost every law enforcement agency was included in the FBI’s database.” However, in 2021, the FBI went to a new system for compiling data and would only accept police precinct reports through the new system. The result? “Thousands of police agencies fell through the cracks because they didn’t catch up with the changes on time.” Thus, in 2022 there were far fewer police precincts turning in crime data; the Marshall Project reported in 2023 that “more than 6,000 law enforcement agencies were missing from the FBI’s national crime data last year, representing nearly one-third of the nation’s 18,000 police agencies.”

The Marshall Project noted in 2023 that the two biggest law enforcement agencies in America, “the New York Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, are still missing in the federal data.”

Meanwhile, the number of robberies and assaults is reportedly on the rise in New York City’s Central Park as residents and tourists worry about their safety, Breitbart News reported Saturday.