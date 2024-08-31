Police: South Carolina Man Arrested After Remains of Missing Woman Found Under His Fire Pit

Police arrested 54-year-old Sheridan Dirk Fogle on Thursday after a woman’s remains were found buried underneath his backyard fire pit in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Fogle has been charged with the murder of 51-year-old Penni Whiteside, who had been missing since May 11, 2022, WLTX reported on Thursday.
Whiteside and Fogle had lived together on 1st Avenue South where, after interviewing neighbors in the area, law enforcement officers said they had reason to believe the victim was buried in the home’s backyard.
According to WLTX:
On June 12, 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property. During the search, police say … Whiteside’s remains were recovered and identified. According to police, Fogle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, around 7:30 a.m. on Broughton Street in Orangeburg.
A WMBF News report shows an image of the victim and an aerial photo of where her remains were found:
On Friday, WPDE reported that a judge did not set a bond for Fogle.
“The Myrtle Beach judge said the case would be referred to the general sessions court. Two future court dates were scheduled for October 25 and December 13,” the outlet noted.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.