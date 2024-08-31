Police: South Carolina Man Arrested After Remains of Missing Woman Found Under His Fire Pit

Sheridan Dirk Fogle
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Amy Furr

Police arrested 54-year-old Sheridan Dirk Fogle on Thursday after a woman’s remains were found buried underneath his backyard fire pit in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Fogle has been charged with the murder of 51-year-old Penni Whiteside, who had been missing since May 11, 2022, WLTX reported on Thursday.

Whiteside and Fogle had lived together on 1st Avenue South where, after interviewing neighbors in the area, law enforcement officers said they had reason to believe the victim was buried in the home’s backyard.

According to WLTX:

On June 12, 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property. During the search, police say … Whiteside’s remains were recovered and identified. According to police, Fogle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, around 7:30 a.m. on Broughton Street in Orangeburg.

A WMBF News report shows an image of the victim and an aerial photo of where her remains were found:

On Friday, WPDE reported that a judge did not set a bond for Fogle.

“The Myrtle Beach judge said the case would be referred to the general sessions court. Two future court dates were scheduled for October 25 and December 13,” the outlet noted.

An image shows the suspect wearing an orange jumpsuit after he had been taken into custody:

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department detailed the case and said, “This is a tragic loss of life and a senseless crime of violence. Please continue to pray for the family and friends of the victim”:

*Update- Thursday August 29, at 3:39 p.m. From the Horry County Coroner's office: "On June 12 in the 600 block of 1st…

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Thursday, August 29, 2024

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department is committed to seeking justice and holding those accountable for those who do harm,” the agency continued. “Thank you to the U.S. Marshals Service- Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for assisting with the arrest in this case.”

