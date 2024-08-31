Police: South Carolina Man Arrested After Remains of Missing Woman Found Under His Fire Pit

Whiteside and Fogle had lived together on 1st Avenue South where, after interviewing neighbors in the area, law enforcement officers said they had reason to believe the victim was buried in the home’s backyard.

According to WLTX:

On June 12, 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property. During the search, police say … Whiteside’s remains were recovered and identified. According to police, Fogle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, around 7:30 a.m. on Broughton Street in Orangeburg.

A WMBF News report shows an image of the victim and an aerial photo of where her remains were found:

On Friday, WPDE reported that a judge did not set a bond for Fogle.

“The Myrtle Beach judge said the case would be referred to the general sessions court. Two future court dates were scheduled for October 25 and December 13,” the outlet noted.