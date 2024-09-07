Police Warn of Venezualan Gang Crime in Wisconsin

Wisconsin police reported that a suspected Venezuelan gang member was arrested and charged with the sexual and physical assault of a woman.

Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate, 26, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, physically abusing a child, disorderly conduct, domestic disorderly conduct, and strangulation/suffocation, the Prairie du Chien Police Department announced in a post on Facebook.

Zarate, who is suspected of being affiliated with a “violent transnational criminal organization” called Tren de Aragua, was arrested and booked into the Crawford County Jail after police officers responded to reports that a suspect was being “physically and sexually violent” with an adult woman.

“A female juvenile was also located and found to have been injured during the physical altercation that took place,” police noted.

“Mr. Coronel Zarate was brought to Prairie du Chien from the Dane County area,” Chief of Police Kyle Teynor said in a statement:

The victims in this case knew Mr. Coronel Zarate, this was not a random event. This incident highlights the need to be aware of the dangers that affiliates of these transactional criminal organizations pose to our communities. Violence towards others, no matter the circumstances, cannot be tolerated in our community. Our agency remains committed to holding violent actors accountable for their criminal offences [sic].

Tren de Aragua is a transnational crime organization known for criminal activities including “homicide, abduction, extortion, drug trafficking, arms/weapons trafficking, human smuggling, and human trafficking.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Tren de Aragua has been terrorizing several cities in the United States, including Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; and Miami, Florida.

Authorities from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago, Illinois, reportedly confirmed the presence of Tren de Aragua’s gang members in the city since at least October 2023 — weeks after the “raid” of Tocoron. In the months following the “raid,” other U.S. cities began reporting criminal acts linked to the gang. U.S. authorities have confirmed the active presence of Tren de Aragua in other cities, such as Miami, New York, Dallas, and Atlanta. According to internal documentation from the Department of Homeland Security, Tren de Aragua has given the “green light” to its members to attack U.S. law enforcement officers.

Zarate was also reported to have had “warrants” in Dane County for “Strangulation/Suffocation, False Imprisonment, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct,” according to the police department.