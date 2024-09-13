Police: Chicago Rapist Kidnaps, Robs Nurse at Knifepoint

A Chicago convicted rapist with a lengthy violent rap sheet allegedly abducted a nurse from a hospital parking lot at knifepoint and robbed her of her jewelry and money.

Michael Perkins, 62, is accused of approaching a 43-year-old female nurse from outside of Ascension St. Mary Hospital in the city’s Ukrainian Village around 7:15 a.m. on July 27, CWB Chicago reported.

The sex offender, who was convicted of raping a 14-year-old when he was 19, allegedly threatened the woman with a knife before taking three rings, valued at $5,000, and forcing her to take him to a nearby Chase Bank.

As she drove, police said Perkins threatened her and warned her that he knew where she worked.

The bank ended up being closed, so prosecutors said the criminal forced the victim back into her car and forced her to drive to an ATM, where she pulled out $400 in cash.

After taking the cash, Perkins allegedly forced the woman to drive to an alley where he bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to use one of her credit cards in a Lincoln Park McDonald’s.

Investigators said the suspect later sold the nurse’s rings to a Hermosa jewelry store.

Perkins was arrested on Monday when he went to his court-mandated weekly sex offender registration and was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery, CWB Chicago reported.

Court records that the outlet obtained show that he was convicted of eight counts of robbery and escape in 1994 and was charged with attempted murder, but it was eventually dropped. He was also convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle in 2019 but did not serve the entirety of his six-year sentence.

Judge Antara Rivera ordered Perkins to remain in jail pending trial.