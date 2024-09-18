Prosecutors: Chicago Man Robs Woman on CTA Days After Getting Probation for Prior CTA Robbery

A Chicago man allegedly robbed a woman on the train just 11 days after a judge released him on probation for robbing two people outside of a train station on the same line, prosecutors said.

Isaiah Turner, 18, and two minors were arrested on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — after they allegedly robbed a man and a woman at the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Austin Blue Line station in Oak Park, CWBChicago reported.

While demanding the victims’ property, the teens allegedly implied they had a gun, prosecutors said.

Turner was also facing charges for a February 5 robbery he allegedly took part in when he was 17.

Judge Antara Rivera agreed with prosecutors who argued for a detention petition, but Judge John Wellington Wilson allowed Turner to resolve the March robbery case on August 27 by pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

Court documents obtained by the Chicago crime outlet show that Wilson sentenced the teen to two years of probation following his pattern of allegations.

On September 7, just 11 days after getting off with probation, Turner allegedly again implied he had a gun while robbing a 24-year-old woman on a Blue Line train near the Western station, CWBChicago reported.

The alleged victim, named Lisa, was struck in the face and robbed of her purse, phone, and Apple AirPods, Judge Rivera said in a detention order.

Cops saw a man matching Turner’s description wearing all black and a ski mask and chased him through the neighborhood, a police report stated.

“He ran when the cops tried to stop him,” the outlet said, “but the police caught up with him.”

Police said they found him with headphones with the name “Lisa’s Airpods Pro.”

CWBChicago noted that Rivera’s latest detention order says Turner is also on juvenile probation for an aggravated battery, but it is unclear if that stems from the February robbery.

It is not immediately clear what his new charges related to the latest incident are.