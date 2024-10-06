Police: 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, 6 Kilo Bricks Seized from Woman Flying from Arizona to Atlanta

Nearly 14 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 50,000 pressed pills were reportedly seized by police at Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport in Arizona after a woman’s luggage triggered a TSA screening system.

The suspect, identified as Martisha Missouri Montgomery, 24, by FOX 10 Phoenix, was attempting to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, on September 16 when investigators checked her bags.

“During further TSA inspection, six sealed bricks were located within the suitcase liner,” court documents obtained by the outlet state. “The six packages appeared to be double sealed in food saver plastic vacuum bags, and wrapped in tape.”

The bricks each weighed a kilogram, bringing the total to 13.22 pounds.

Also inside the packages were 50,000 fentanyl pills, the Phoenix Police Department said along with photos:

6 kilos of Powdered Fentanyl and 50k Fentanyl Pills Seized A woman travelling to Atlanta from Phoenix was arrested… Posted by Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Montgomery has been charged with felony narcotic drug transportation, the local FOX station reported.

Florida’s Citrus County Sheriff’s Office also seized over 13 pounds of fentanyl in August, saying it was “enough fentanyl to kill over three million people.”