Colorado Sheriff Warns of ‘Dinnertime Burglaries’ by ‘South American Theft Groups’

Luxury homes are being targeted in Colorado’s Arapahoe County, perpetrated by “South American theft groups” allowed into the country thanks to the Biden-Harris border crisis, according to the county sheriff there.

In a message to his constituents, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler S. Brown is warning homeowners in Cherry Hills Village, Columbine Valley, Littleton, and the unincorporated areas to be on the lookout for gangs who are breaking into high-end homes between the hours of five and eight p.m.

The Denver area department is calling them the “dinnertime burglaries” because they happen when homeowners may be out to dinner. However, some of these robberies have also taken place when homeowners are still in their residences.

“Between February 2, 2024 and October 18, 2024, at least nine high-value, single-family homes throughout Arapahoe County have been burglarized during the dinner-time hours, usually 1-2 hours after sunset,” an X post by the sheriff’s office tells citizens. “The burglaries are happening in homes which back to open space, green belts, canals, trails, golf courses or have heavy tree cover along their property line.”

The department added that the home invasions seem to be part of a “nationwide” trend perpetrated by “multiple South American theft groups.”

Nine such burglaries have been reported in the county, and the sheriff’s department went on to describe the modus operandi of the criminals:

The majority of burglaries have occurred on a Friday between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. when homeowners are not home. Two to four suspects work together wearing masks, hoodies, gloves, and sometimes carrying a backpack. They will smash an exterior glass door, then rummage through closets, dressers and bathrooms. They steal valuable items such as jewelry, designer purses, cash and safes. At least one burglary in Cherry Hills Village was interrupted by a homeowner who was home at the time.

The department added that similar robberies have occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, and in California’s San Fernando Valley among other places.

The department added some recommendations for what homeowners can do to help limit their vulnerabilities and offered phone numbers to report issues (303-795-4711 and 720-913-STOP):

The break-ins are being investigated by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, Columbine Valley Police Department, and the Littleton Police Department.

Migrant theft rings have sprung up all across the country thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s open borders policies, and the country has become engulfed in wave after wave of migrant crime.

To name a few, in August a migrant burglary ring was busted on Polk County, Florida. In January, Chicago and its suburbs became inundated by migrant theft rings, with criminals hitting stores and homes all around the area. And in March, a migrant theft ring was identified as operating up and down the east coast.

