Los Angeles D.A.: Teacher Left Husband to Be in ‘Love’ with Student, 13, That She Was Grooming

A Los Angeles middle school teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming her 13-year-old student into a sexual relationship for more than a year, with prosecutors saying she left her husband to be in “love” with the child.

Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, was arrested and booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, on November 7, jail records show.

Matarico was teaching at John Burroughs Middle School when she met her alleged victim when he was just 12 years old, and began having sexual intercourse with him when he turned 13.

“She first met him at 12 years old,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson said in court on Tuesday, according to CBS News. “And the inappropriate relationship started at 13 years old while she was still his teacher. After the investigation, (which) she believed was over, the relationship did not end.”

“In the messages between her and that minor, she indicates that she is in love with him, that he is the only one that she would go to jail for… and that he is her crystal meth,” Anson continued.

The prosecutor also alleged that Matarico’s family members, including her now-ex-husband, unsuccessfully pleaded with her to stop abusing the boy.

The teen even told one of Matarico’s relatives that she “can be very jealous and that he is concerned and scared,” Anson alleged.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office, the disgraced teacher also supplied cannabis to the victim, who “was particularly vulnerable.”

“… Matarico took advantage of a position of trust and confidence as a teacher to commit the offenses,” his office said. “It also is alleged that Matarico had a lack of remorse while committing the crime.”

Gascón himself called the accusations “deeply disturbing.”

The alleged grooming was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) by school officials, with Principal Dr. Steve Martinez confirming to the Daily Mail that they were notified of the allegations in October 2023 and “immediately” contacted authorities.

Gascón implied that the victim was the one who told the school, saying, “I want to acknowledge the courage of the young victim and his decision to report the abuse. Our office and investigators also are working to identify any potential additional victims.”

“The office will seek justice for the victim and those affected by Matarico’s actions,” he added.

Matarico has pleaded not guilty to “five felony counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14, two felony counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15, and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor,” according to the Daily Mail.

Despite her attorney arguing for her release, that was denied by Judge Susan J. De Witt, who set her bail at $590,000.

Her next court date is scheduled on November 26.

Police are still looking for more potential victims.