Arkansas parents are facing child endangerment charges after their three-year-old with special needs was found wandering a parking lot before testing positive for fentanyl, according to authorities.

Police arrested Quinterio Holman and Camille Barker on Wednesday following the Oct. 24 incident, which occurred on the 1200 block of West Speedway in Trumann, Action News 5 reported.

When police responded to the scene, they found the toddler, who appeared dirty and soiled, wandering around the parking lot, according to an initial incident report.

“Police searched the area, attempting to find the child’s parents. They found an unsecured door at a Boutique and Coffee Lounge in the same building as Pizza Hut,” according to the report. “Police entered the building and found the child’s parents, identified as Holman and Barker, sleeping on the floor.”

Upon further investigation, police found out the child is autistic. They also found that Holman and Barker, who are already on probation, “intentionally left the doors unlocked,” according to the report.

The couple allegedly told police, “It takes two of us to watch her when we are working,” according to the incident report.

The next day, the Department of Human Services transported the toddler to the hospital because she had become extremely drowsy. The child ultimately tested positive for fentanyl, the report continues.

A hair follicle test later determined that the child had experienced prolonged exposure to the drug over several months, according to WREG Memphis.

Holman and Barker are facing charges for suspicion of first-degree child endangerment, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body, and third degree child endangerment.

Holman’s bond was set at $75,000 and Barker’s at $100,000.