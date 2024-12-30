Police: Watches Stolen from Keanu Reeves in 2023 Recovered in Chile

Chilean authorities announced that they have recovered three watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home after police raided multiple houses in Santiago, the country’s capital.

One of the pieces, a Rolex Submariner engraved with the Hollywood star’s name, usually sells for $9,000, CNN reported.

Police in Chile said they found jewelry and “valuable” watches during a Saturday raid on several eastern Santiago residences linked to a series of local robberies, including some that were “belonging to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

“One of them is identified by his name, and we also have evidence that there are photographs of him wearing it,” authorities told CNN Chile of the three timepieces.

A 21-year-old man who was reportedly in possession of at least one of the watches was arrested, but it is unclear how he got them or if he is connected to the unknown perpetrators of the 2023 home invasion.

At the time, TMZ reported that “multiple men in ski masks” made off with a stolen firearm from the home, though Reeves was not there at the time.