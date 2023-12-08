Masked Burglars Steal Firearm From Keanu Reeves’ Home

Masked burglars struck actor Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home early Thursday, stealing a firearm and getting away before police could apprehend them.

TMZ reported that police first went to Reeves’ home at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a trespass call, but did not locate anyone. Hours later–at 1:00 a.m. Thursday–an alarm at the property sounded and police went to the home again. This time they saw masked burglars on security footage, and a firearm had reportedly been stolen.

It is not known if anything else was stolen and the New York Post noted that Reeves was not at home at the time of the burglary.

Reeves is renowned for his role as John Wick in films bearing the same name. His character demonstrates a mastery of firearms in the films, and the actor trains for that role with Taran Butler at Los Angeles’s Taran Tactical.

On October 24, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to a video of Reeves at the range, shooting a semiautomatic handgun, a carbine-sized firearm, a .308 rifle, and a semiautomatic shotgun, among other guns.

The video begins with his back to the target and he spins and begins shooting at the sound of a timer, which was operated by actress Halle Berry:

Keanu Reeves wasn’t pretending to be John Wick😳 pic.twitter.com/6JThuOHtOA — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) October 21, 2023

TMZ indicated that Reeves’ home has been targeted numerous times, including in 2014 when he had “back-to-back intruders.”

