Franklin Graham on Terror on Bourbon Street: ‘The Issue Is the Human Heart’

“The issue is the human heart,” Rev. Franklin Graham said following the heartbreaking scene that unfolded on New Orleans’ iconic Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day, with at least ten dead and dozens more injured after a suspect drove a vehicle through a crowd and then opened fire.

“Media, law enforcement, and the mayor are suggesting that the horrific act of violence on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early this morning may be a case of terrorism,” Graham began, citing the police commissioner who said that the suspect — shot dead by police — was “hell bent on…carnage.”

“Whether it is terrorism or not, the issue is the human heart. This is a clear indication of the evil in the human heart, and the evil that is around us in this world,” Graham continued. “After brutally running over dozens of people, the driver opened fire on the police and two officers were shot. We pray for those who lost loved ones and the many injured.”

He then offered a sobering reminder:

This tragic incident is a reminder of how important it is for each of us to be ready to stand before God. None of us know when we might be caught in a vortex of violence and evil, and our lives on this earth will come to an end. The only hope for all of us is if we repent of our sin and put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of the morning; law enforcement responded to the terror at 3:17 a.m.

“Upon further investigation, a total of 10 victims were declared to be deceased on scene. At this time, approximately 35 additional victims were determined to have suffered injuries in relation to this incident,” according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“Those injured were transported to multiple local and area hospitals via EMS for treatment. No updates are currently available on these victims’ conditions,” it added, noting that further information on the suspect, fatally shot by police, is also not available.

It added that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is leading the investigation. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has described the tragedy as a “terrorist attack,” and the FBI said in a statement that it is “working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”