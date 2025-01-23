VIDEO: Seven Texas Officers Shot During Standoff with Man Out on Bond

Seven police officers in San Antonio, Texas, were shot responding to a call late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said the incident happened in the Stone Oak area when officers responded to a “suicide in process” call that came from a family member of the suspect who was inside an apartment, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

The shooting took place just before 9:00 p.m. at the Sonterra Heights apartments. A woman informed officers who arrived at the scene that a man in an apartment was shooting. The suspect then exited his apartment and began firing on the officers, per News 4 San Antonio. The outlet said one of the officers was wounded in the leg.

“Several other officers tried to approach the apartment, but were met with gunfire. Six other officers were either shot or injured by shrapnel during the shootout. The officers were either taken to the hospital or treated at the scene,” the report noted.

The SWAT team swarmed the area once the suspect barricaded himself inside the dwelling.

Following the standoff, the suspect was identified as 46-year-old Brandon Scott Poulos. After several hours of negotiation, authorities found him dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound. However, it remained unclear if he was shot by officers or it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Video footage shows residents in a nearby building watching officers at the scene:

The suspect was recently arrested for violating a protection order, assault charges, and driving while intoxicated. When the shooting occurred, he was out on bond.

KSAT 12 reported Thursday that the officers who were shot were recovering from their injuries.

One of the apartment complex’s residents said officials told her to stay inside and lock her doors. She heard lots of noise, and recalled, “I actually got on the floor and then I went in my bathtub. I went and sat in my bathtub and I’m like ‘Yeah, this is probably the safest spot right now is in my bathtub.'”