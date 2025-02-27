Watch Live: Hearing on Ending Human Trafficking and Online Exploitation

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on protecting the victims of human trafficking and online exploitation on Thursday, February 27.

The hearing will “examine the horrors of human trafficking and child exploitation within the United States and abroad,” as well as “examine the existing gaps in identifying unknown children depicted in child sexual abuse material (CSAM).”

Witnesses testifying before the committee will be Camille Cooper, Vice President of Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation, Tim Tebow Foundation; Anne Basham, founder and Chair, Interparliamentary Taskforce on Human Trafficking; and Sheri Lopez, Survivor-Advocate, founder, Pearl at the Mailbox.